Histone Deacetylase 6 Drug Pipeline Research Report 2024: Comprehensive Insights About 20+ Companies And 26+ Pipeline Drugs

This report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 26+ pipeline drugs in Histone Deacetylase 6 (HDAC 6) inhibitors pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Histone Deacetylase 6 (HDAC 6) inhibitors - Pipeline Insight, 2024 report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Histone Deacetylase 6 (HDAC 6) inhibitors pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Histone Deacetylase 6 (HDAC 6) inhibitors treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Histone Deacetylase 6 (HDAC 6) inhibitors commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Histone Deacetylase 6 (HDAC 6) inhibitors collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Histone Deacetylase 6 (HDAC 6) inhibitors R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Histone Deacetylase 6 (HDAC 6) inhibitors.

Histone Deacetylase 6 (HDAC 6) inhibitors Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Histone Deacetylase 6 (HDAC 6) inhibitors report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Histone Deacetylase 6 (HDAC 6) inhibitors Emerging Drugs

Ricolinostat: Regenacy PharmaceuticalsRicolinostat, an oral, selective histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6) inhibitor, has the potential to become the first-in-class treatment that reverses the underlying peripheral neuropathy, thereby relieving pain, numbness, motor function loss, and all other symptoms of the disease. Ricolinostat restores nerve function by inhibiting HDAC6, which reestablishes the transport function of microtubules in the axon of the nerve cell. Multiple preclinical animal models have demonstrated that HDAC6 inhibition restores nerve fibers, leading to the reversal of both pain and numbness in peripheral and other neuropathies, such as chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease Type 2, an orphan-designated disease. It is currently being evaluated in Phase II clinical trial to treat Diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

CKD 506: Chong Kun Dang PharmaceuticalsCKD 504 is HDAC6 protein inhibitor currently being developed and investigated in Phase II stage of development for the treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis. The drug reduces inflammation by inhibiting histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6) thus affecting inflammatory diseases and enhancing the T-cell function to boost immune response.

Resminostat: 4SCResminostat is an orally administered histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor that potentially represents a novel therapy for a broad spectrum of oncology indications, both in monotherapy and particularly in combination with other anti-cancer drugs. In preclinical models, resminostat has shown selectivity for class I, IIB and IV HDAC enzymes with a particular specificity toward inhibiting the protein HDAC6, which is active in metastasis. Resminostat has the potential to provide significant benefit to patients by inhibiting tumor progression and metastasis, inducing tumor regression and enhancing the body's own immune response to cancer. In July 2020 4SC initiated a Phase II Study to Evaluate Efficacy, Safety and Pharmacokinetics of 4SC-201 and the Treatment Combination of Sorafenib Plus 4SC-201 in Patients With Hepatocellular Carcinoma Exhibiting Progressive Disease Under Sorafenib Treatment.

KA2507: Karus TherapeuticsKA2507 is a highly-selective and potent inhibitor of the tubulin deacetylase, HDAC6. Selective inhibition of this enzyme confers a cancer immunotherapeutic response by regulating immune checkpoint markers within the tumor microenvironment. HDAC6 has also emerged as a potentially important therapeutic target due to its overexpression in solid tumors and its role in specific mutant-harboring cancers. Karus considers KA2507 to hold broad therapeutic potential for the treatment of solid tumors, as both a single agent and in combination with other drugs. The drug is currently being evaluated in Phase I stage of development.

Histone Deacetylase 6 (HDAC 6) inhibitors: Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different Histone Deacetylase 6 (HDAC 6) inhibitors drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

Major Players in Histone Deacetylase 6 (HDAC 6) inhibitors

There are approx. 20+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Histone Deacetylase 6 (HDAC 6) inhibitors. The companies which have their Histone Deacetylase 6 (HDAC 6) inhibitors drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase II include Regenacy Pharmaceuticals.

Histone Deacetylase 6 (HDAC 6) inhibitors: Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Histone Deacetylase 6 (HDAC 6) inhibitors therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Histone Deacetylase 6 (HDAC 6) inhibitors drugs.

Key Companies



Celgene Corporation

Karus Therapeutics

Regenacy Pharmaceuticals

Chong Kun Dang

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Tenaya Therapeutics

Hillstream BioPharma

Viracta Therapeutics

CStone Pharmaceuticals

Kancera

OnKure Therapeutics

Eikonizo Therapeutics

Quimatryx

AnnJi Pharmaceutical

Jubilant Therapeutics

Oryzon

Augustine Therapeutics

Advaite

4SC Merck Sharp & Dohme

Phases



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration



Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Intramuscular Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Product Type

Histone Deacetylase 6 (HDAC 6) inhibitors Report Insights



Histone Deacetylase 6 (HDAC 6) inhibitors Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs Impact of Drugs

Histone Deacetylase 6 (HDAC 6) inhibitors Report Assessment



Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment Unmet Needs

