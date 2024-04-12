(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Treatment Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global pseudomonas aeruginosa treatment market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are surging prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, increasing demand for combination therapy, growing adoption of antibiotic for treatment, and technological advancements.

The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy markets. The study includes a forecast for the global pseudomonas aeruginosa treatment by medication, drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and region.

Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Treatment Market by Medication [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:



Monotherapy Combination Therapy

Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Treatment Market by Drug Class [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:



Aminoglycoside

Cephalosporin

Carbapenem

Monobactam Others

Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Treatment Market by Route of Administration [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:



Nasal

Oral Intravenous

Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Treatment Market by Distribution Channel [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies Others

Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Treatment Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific The Rest of the World

List of Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Treatment Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies pseudomonas aeruginosa treatment companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the pseudomonas aeruginosa treatment companies profiled in this report include:



Allergan

Teva Pharmaceutical

Pfizer

Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Merck

Bristol-Myers Squibb Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Treatment Market Insights



Combination therapy will remain the larger segment over the forecast period because it helps in reducing side effects and costs while improving tolerability, synergy and efficacy.

Within this market, retail pharmacies will remain the largest segment due to the frequent purchase of medicines over time. North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the growing number of antibiotic resistant infections, as well as ongoing projects like development of innovative drugs and launching many new medicines in the region.

Features of the Global Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Treatment Market



Market Size Estimates: Pseudomonas aeruginosa treatment market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Pseudomonas aeruginosa treatment market size by various segments, such as by medication, drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Pseudomonas aeruginosa treatment market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different medications, drug classes, route of administration, distribution channels, and regions for the pseudomonas aeruginosa treatment market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the pseudomonas aeruginosa treatment market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

