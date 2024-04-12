14-Alpha Demethylase Inhibitors Drug Landscape Research Report 2024: Comprehensive Insights On 12+ Companies And 12+ Pipeline Drugs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "14-alpha demethylase inhibitors - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This "14-Alpha Demethylase Inhibitors - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 12+ companies and 12+ pipeline drugs in 14-Alpha Demethylase Inhibitors pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

This segment of the 14-Alpha Demethylase Inhibitors report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Oteseconazole: Mycovia Pharmaceuticals Oteseconazole (VT-1161) is a novel, investigational oral therapy in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (RVVC). Oteseconazole is designed with the goal of having greater selectivity, fewer side effects and improved efficacy as compared with currently available antifungal agents. Oteseconazole received FDA Qualified Infectious Disease Product and Fast-Track designations. The drug is in preregistration stage for the treatment of Vulvovaginal candidiasis.

Isavuconazonium: Basilea Pharmaceutica Isavuconazole is an intravenous and oral azole antifungal and the active agent of the prodrug isavuconazonium sulfate. Isavuconazole is approved in the United States for patients 18 years of age and older in the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and invasive mucormycosis. The drug is currently in phase 3 stage of development for the treatment of Candidiasis.

This segment of the report provides insights about the different 14-Alpha Demethylase Inhibitors drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

There are approx. 12+ key companies which are developing the 14-Alpha Demethylase Inhibitors. The companies which have their 14-Alpha Demethylase Inhibitors drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. preregistration include, Mycovia Pharmaceuticals.

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses 14-Alpha Demethylase Inhibitors therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging 14-Alpha Demethylase Inhibitors drugs.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence 14-Alpha Demethylase Inhibitors R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches for 14-Alpha Demethylase Inhibitors.

Mycovia Pharmaceuticals

Basilea Pharmaceutica

Hill Dermaceuticals

Zambon

Pulmocide

Angelini Pharmaceuticals

Biolab Sanus Farmaceutica

Astellas Pharma

Pulmatrix

Seren Pharmaceuticals

Merck & Co

Laboratoires SMB ProFem

Oteseconazole

Isavuconazonium

Miconazole

ZP 059

PC-945

Benzydamine/econazole

BL-123

BAL 4815

PUR 1900

Fosravuconazole

Posaconazole

ITZ DPI Prof-001

Late-stage products (Phase III and

Mid-stage products (Phase II and

Early-stage products (Phase I/II and Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Infusion

Intradermal

Intramuscular

Intranasal

Intravaginal

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous Topical.

Vaccines

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer Small molecule

14-Alpha Demethylase Inhibitors Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs Impact of Drugs

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment Unmet Needs

