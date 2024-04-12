Industrialist Harsh Goenka Lists 8 Priorities Of Ceos In New Tech Era

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka on Friday shared eight key priorities of chief executive officers (CEOs) in this new tech era on the social media platform X.

Among the priorities, he mentioned integrating generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) into business operations, emphasising the importance of empathy, humanity, and adaptability in leadership.

Goenka also said that navigating through geopolitical tensions and the global economy's performance, capital allocation on climate change and the transition to net zero are key priorities of CEOs now.

"Growth remains a priority, with a focus on innovation and leveraging core business strengths," he wrote. According to the industrialist, coaching, connecting people and driving organisational performance as well as identifying and developing organisational 'superpowers' for competitive advantage comes under the priorities of CEOs.

The last priority of CEOs, Goenka said, is "investing in personal well-being and continuous learning to lead effectively".

Several users reacted to his post by adding to the list shared by the industrialist.

"Manage family and personal life for correct balance," a user said.

"Generating in-house faculty for merger and acquisition engineering exponential growth," another user wrote. One more user mentioned, "You may like to add cyber security."