(MENAFN- Baystreet) Hess Sanctions Whiptail Development off Guyana

Abbvie Falls on Financial ResultsEZGO Pops on New Procurement DealASLAN Falls on Q4 FiguresTop Reasons Global AI Governance is Exceedingly Crucial Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday Earnings Watch: More than Banks

Markets may express relief now that Friday is here. Stocks will kick off the quarterly earnings seasons from financial institutions posting results. Since Citigroup (C), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Bank of America (BAC) traded near 52-week highs ahead of results, markets will pay little attention to results.

Readers should look at Morgan Stanley (MS) today instead. MS stock plunged by 5.25% on Thursday, on a WSJ report that the bank's wealth management unit faces an investigation from several federal agencies. The SEC and OCC are among the agencies probing for MS's complicity in money laundering activity with wealthy clients.

In the month ahead, high-flying technology firms will post results. So long as they either post modest growth or issue an upbeat outlook, expensive firms like Super Computer Micro (SMCI) and Nvidia (NVDA) are unlikely to fall. Tesla (TSLA) already confessed to electric vehicle supply exceeding demand. However, CEO Elon Musk gave bulls the hope it needed. He said to look out for a Robotaxi announcement four months from now (in August).

Although media reported that Tesla canceled an inexpensive Tesla 2 model, rumors re-circulated that the line-up is on the company's road map. Realistically, a cheap Tesla would compete with the already inexpensive Tesla 3. It also hurts sales of the premium Tesla X and S models.







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks