(MENAFN- Baystreet) Hess Sanctions Whiptail Development off Guyana

Abbvie Falls on Financial ResultsEZGO Pops on New Procurement DealASLAN Falls on Q4 FiguresTop Reasons Global AI Governance is Exceedingly Crucial Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Friday, April 12, 2024

Today's Most Active Stocks: Rallybio, Nikola, Ginkgo Bioworks, and AMD

On Thursday, Rallybio (RLYB), as its“rally” name implied, gained 82.82%. Speculators should not consider this healthy. RLYB is still a nano stock with high risks. The firm will need more than Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) $6.6 million equity investment as it spends on researching its rare fetal condition treatment.

Look for shares of Nikola (NKLA) to continue its freefall. The business does not have much hope of cracking the battery electric vehicle“2.0” truck market. Yesterday, NKLA was the most actively traded stock, falling by 26.73%.

Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA), which fell by 6.25% yesterday, must not fall below the $1.00 level. The firm announced it would acquire platform assets from AgBiome. Ginkgo said the combination would create a rich resource for developing AI models for biological research and development. Ginkgo is not in any danger of bankruptcy just yet. It reported cash of $944.1 million in the Dec. 2023 quarter. Still, it has a net debt of $702.3 million.

In the AI chip sector, AMD seeks to reverse its severe downtrend. Shares peaked at over $200, just before its key rival, Nvidia (NVDA), announced a refresh to its AI server hardware. Citi analysts said that PC notebook shipments for AMD and Intel were well above expectations. Unfortunately, the PC market is not as big a profit driver as the AI server sector.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks