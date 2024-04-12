               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Regulators Probe Morgan Stanley's Wealth Management Unit


4/12/2024 10:10:55 AM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Hess Sanctions Whiptail Development off Guyana

  • Abbvie Falls on Financial Results
  • EZGO Pops on New Procurement Deal
  • ASLAN Falls on Q4 Figures
  • Top Reasons Global AI Governance is Exceedingly Crucial Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Friday, April 12, 2024

    Regulators Probe Morgan Stanley's Wealth Management Unit

    Morgan Stanley's stock fell 5% on reports that federal regulators are investigating its wealth management unit.

    The investigation concerns a risk of money laundering among Morgan Stanley's wealthy clients, according to media reports.

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the U.S. Treasury Department are each involved in the investigation.

    Regulators are apparently concerned that Morgan Stanley hasn't sufficiently vetted the identities and backgrounds of its wealth management clients and the source of their money.

    Morgan Stanley is also being investigated over how it monitors its clients' financial activities. Last year, it was revealed that the U.S. Federal Reserve was looking into the investment bank's wealth management division over similar issues.

    Morgan Stanley's wealth management unit is one of the largest of its kind in the world with $5.1 trillion U.S. in client assets.

    Morgan Stanley's stock has declined 8% so far in 2024 and currently trades at $86.84 U.S. per share.






    • About Us
    • Contact Us
    • Advertise
    • License Our Content
    • Jobs
    • Disclaimer
    • Privacy Policy

    Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks

    MENAFN12042024000212011056ID1108087971


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search