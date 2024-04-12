(MENAFN- Baystreet) Hess Sanctions Whiptail Development off Guyana

Top Reasons Global AI Governance is Exceedingly Crucial

With the rise of generative artificial intelligence, there have been calls for global governance, according to The Future of AI Governance , which can be found on the VERSES AI (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) site. One of the key issues is a potential failure to account for AI's potential trajectory toward greater intelligence and autonomy, added the report. In an effort to combat potential issues down the road, we must “ ensure that AI systems can make sense of the world in the same way that we do. Only then will these systems be able to understand our laws-what is allowed and not allowed-and our values-what is considered right and wrong. To achieve this, we need a common standard language that accurately captures our reality from a spatial, semantic, and societal standpoint, enabling machines to ground their understanding of our world in a shared and new modeling language. Establishing this 'common language' enables AI systems to communicate their actions and rationales to us. While we in turn can modify their behavior accordingly.” Not only will this be beneficial for companies, such as VERSES AI , but also for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Meta (NASDAQ: META), and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).

Look at VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF), For Example

VERSES AI Inc. , a cognitive computing company developing next-generation intelligent software systems, applauds the progress of the Standard for Spatial Web Protocol, Architecture and Governance moving to the final balloting process at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

“We believe yesterday's vote is a historical milestone approving the readiness of the specifications in moving the current version into the "balloting process" to then be voted upon to become a standard,” said Gabriel René, founder and CEO of VERSES.“We look forward to seeing this process completed next quarter, and with that, we believe that the adoption of these standards for Artificial Intelligence will help define a clearer path as we work towards a smarter, safer connected world.”

“This progress is the result of our efforts over the past five years where we have been working to develop the social and technical standards with the IEEE to help ensure that AI systems are safe, secure, and trustworthy. The report we issued, 'The Future of AI Governance,' combined with the legal input from the law firm Dentons, provides our unique perspective on global artificial intelligence governance. This was written with the AI experience from the VERSES team as well as guidance on socio-technical standards from the Spatial Web Foundation,” concluded Mr. René.

Other related developments from around the markets include:

Nvidia announced that leading AI application developers across a wide range of industries are using NVIDIA digital human technologies to create lifelike avatars for commercial applications and dynamic game characters. The results are on display at GTC, the global AI conference held this week in San Jose, Calif., and can be seen in technology demonstrations from Hippocratic AI, Inworld AI, UneeQ and more. NVIDIA Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE) for speech and animation, NVIDIA NeMo for language, and NVIDIA RTX for ray-traced rendering are the building blocks that enable developers to create digital humans capable of AI-powered natural language interactions, making conversations more realistic and engaging.

Microsoft and Cloud Software Group Inc. announced they are deepening their collaboration through an eight-year strategic partnership agreement. The collaboration will strengthen the go-to-market collaboration for the Citrix® virtual application and desktop platform and support the development of new cloud and AI solutions with an integrated product roadmap. Additionally, Cloud Software Group will make a $1.65 billion commitment to the Microsoft cloud and its generative AI capabilities. The agreement will invigorate one of the industry's most durable alliances between Citrix, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, and Microsoft. Under the partnership, Citrix is the preferred Microsoft Global Azure Partner solution for Enterprise Desktop as a Service when collaborating with joint Azure customers. The companies will jointly support customer success, offer tailored solutions, expert guidance, and support to accelerate customers' cloud journeys. Additionally, Citrix will leverage Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud solution, providing Citrix customers with the comprehensive benefits of the Citrix platform, complemented by Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365. Further, the collaboration will create deeper paths to modern procurement options through Azure Marketplace, where customers can easily evaluate, expand, or renew Citrix solutions.

Meta Platforms announced that the company's first quarter 2024 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Meta will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Meta Investor Relations website at href="" f , along with the company's earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation.

Advanced Micro Devices a nnounced the expansion of the AMD Versal adaptive system on chip (SoC) portfolio with the new Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 and Versal Prime Series Gen 2 adaptive SoCs, which bring preprocessing, AI inference, and postprocessing together in a single device for end-to-end acceleration of AI-driven embedded systems. These initial devices in the Versal Series Gen 2 portfolio build on the first generation with powerful new AI Engines expected to deliver up to 3x higher TOPs-per-watt than first generation Versal AI Edge Series devices, while new high-performance integrated Arm CPUs are expected to offer up to 10x more scalar compute than first gen Versal AI Edge and Prime series devices.

Legal Disclaimer / Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Winning Media is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Winning Media is only compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation. Pursuant to an agreement Winning Media has been paid three thousand five hundred dollars for advertising and marketing services for VERSES AI Inc. by VERSES AI Inc. We own ZERO shares of VERSES AI Inc. Please click here for disclaimer.

