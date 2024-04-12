Azerbaijan, Tajikistan Mull Prospect Of Coop Within COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Tajikistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ilhom Abdurahmon, andAzerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Co-Chairmanof the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and EconomicCooperation between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan, Mukhtar Babayev,discussed bilateral cooperation within the frame of the upcoming29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN FrameworkConvention on Climate Change (COP29).

According to Tajikistan's Embassy in Azerbaijan, collaborationwithin the Third High-Level International Conference on theInternational Decade for Action“Water for Sustainable Development,2018-2028,” scheduled for June in Dushanbe, was also discussed.

During the meeting, the sides touched upon the progress made inimplementing previous agreements in trade, economics, industry,transportation, investment, and other areas of cooperation.

Additionally, the upcoming session of the JointIntergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperationbetween Tajikistan and Azerbaijan was addressed.

Azerbaijan will host the COP29 this November. This decision wasreached during the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December11, 2023. In less than two weeks, Baku is poised to become theepicenter of global climate discussions, welcoming an estimated70,000 to 80,000 foreign delegates.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, thetrade turnover between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan in 2023 amountedto $6.1 million, which accounted for 0.1 percent of Azerbaijan'stotal foreign trade turnover with CIS countries. This tradeturnover between the two countries increased by 2.98 percentcompared to 2022 ($5.9 million).

Azerbaijan's exports to Tajikistan in 2023 totaled $5 million,which is a decrease of 13.9 percent compared to 2022. Azerbaijan'simports from Tajikistan in 2023 amounted to $1.1 million, which wasmore than 8.13 times the level of 2022.