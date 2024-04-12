Minister Bayramov Meets His Tajik Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met withTajikistan's Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin as part of hisbusiness trip to the Republic of Belarus.

According to Azernews, this was shared on the "X" account of theMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that Jeyhun Bayramov paid a business trip toBelarus on April 11. Today, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministerattended and spoke at the meeting of the Council of ForeignMinisters of the CIS.

Recall that Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov hasvisited to Belarus. During his visit, the minister met with hisBelarusian counterpart Sergey Aleynik.

It was reported that within the framework of the meeting, theministers discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda,as well as reviewed areas for the development of strategicpartnership between Azerbaijan and Belarus.