III International Experience-Based Learning Conference Kicks Off In Baku

On April 12, the opening ceremony of the III InternationalExperience-Based Learning Conference was held in Baku, Azernewsreports, citing Azertag.

The Deputy Minister of Science and Education Kanan Karimzade,who spoke at the event, in his presentation, in accordance with the"Socio-economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijanin 2022-2026", discussed the tasks and goals facing education, aswell as the Ministry of Science and Education in recent times.

The deputy minister talked about the work being done. He notedthat improving the position of our country in internationalevaluations and achieving the representation of our 3 universitiesin the top 800 are among the main educational goals.

In his speech, the director general of the European AzerbaijanSchool, Francesco Bancini, said that the purpose of the conferenceis to learn the most modern approaches from educational leaders,discuss the field of education, and explore new ideas andstrategies. The Director General also emphasized thatrepresentatives from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Turkey andother countries participated in the conference and pointed out thatknowledge and experience will be exchanged at the international andlocal level within the framework of the event.

It should be noted that more than 60 seminars will be organizedin 3 days at the conference held with the participation ofeducational specialists, as well as directors and teachers.