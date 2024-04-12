Russian Forces Launch Airstrike On Sumy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military has launched an airstrike on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy.

The region's military administration said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, on April 12, the enemy carried out an airstrike on civilian infrastructure in the city of Sumy," the post said.

Enemy hits CHP plant in Sumy with guided aerial bombs

It added that according to preliminary information, no people were hurt in the airstrike.

On April 11, the enemy shelled the Sumy region using mortars, artillery, aircraft and drones. Some 157 explosions were reported. Four people were injured.