               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian Forces Launch Airstrike On Sumy


4/12/2024 10:07:43 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military has launched an airstrike on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy.

The region's military administration said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, on April 12, the enemy carried out an airstrike on civilian infrastructure in the city of Sumy," the post said.

Read also: Enemy hits CHP plant in Sumy with guided aerial bombs

It added that according to preliminary information, no people were hurt in the airstrike.

On April 11, the enemy shelled the Sumy region using mortars, artillery, aircraft and drones. Some 157 explosions were reported. Four people were injured.

MENAFN12042024000193011044ID1108087939

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search