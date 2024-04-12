An increase in import and export of products and materials is expected to boost the road freight transport market during the forecast period. China's road transportation market can be segmented as follows: Full-truck-load (FTL), Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Express parcel.



The growth in the market has been driven by factors like rising consumption rate, rising penetration of B2C heavy-goods e-commerce, mounting urban population, omni-channel and delayering of trade distribution, and just in time manufacturing. The market is expected to face certain challenges such as high cost and capital & time intensive. To overcome these challenges, the market would witness some key trends like replacement of regional carriers with express freight networks, technological developments, evolution of commerce landscape and supply chain, and increasing sustainability in LTL transportation.

In 2023, the dominant share of the market was held by Direct Line & Local Freight Operators. Further, China's express freight network market can be divided into two models: Freight Partner Platform Model and Direct Model. In 2023, the dominant share of the market was held by Freight Partner Platform Model.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the China Less-than-truckload (LTL) market.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth. The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players

