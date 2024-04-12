Change In Huhtamaki’S Global Executive Team

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXHANGE RELEASE 12.4.2024 AT 16:30 EEST

Marina Madanat, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development, and a member of the Huhtamaki Global Executive Team, has decided to leave Huhtamaki to pursue other career opportunities. Marina will continue with Huhtamaki until October 8, 2024, ensuring a smooth transition while we seek to nominate her successor. The process to appoint Marina's successor is being initiated.



The members of the Global Executive Team are:

Charles Héaulmé (Chair), President and CEO;

Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer;

Fredrik Davidsson, President, Fiber Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania;

Marco Hilty, President, Flexible Packaging;

Ann O'Hara, President, North America;

Salla Ahonen, Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Communications;

Marina Madanat, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development (until October 8, 2024 latest);

Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel;

Johan Rabe, Executive Vice President, Digital and Process Performance; and

Ingolf Thom, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety

For further information, please contact:

Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 686 7801

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications



About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030. Our blueloopTM sustainable packaging solutions are world-leading and designed for circularity.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact, Huhtamaki is rated 'A' on the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 37 countries and 107 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of around 18 000 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2023 net sales totalled EUR 4.2 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at .

