3 Journalists Injured In Gaza Due To Israeli Strikes


4/12/2024 9:18:46 AM

Gaza, April 12 (Petra)-- At the Nuseirat refugee camp in the middle Gaza Strip on Friday, three journalists were hurt when they were targeted by the Israeli occupation forces.
According to Palestinian sources, journalists Sami Barhoum, Ahmed Harb, and Sami Shehadeh were injured by Israeli shelling; Shehadeh's foot was cut.

