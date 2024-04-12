3 Journalists Injured In Gaza Due To Israeli Strikes

Gaza, April 12 (Petra)-- At the Nuseirat refugee camp in the middle Gaza Strip on Friday, three journalists were hurt when they were targeted by the Israeli occupation forces.According to Palestinian sources, journalists Sami Barhoum, Ahmed Harb, and Sami Shehadeh were injured by Israeli shelling; Shehadeh's foot was cut.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.