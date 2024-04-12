30K Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, April 12 (Petra)-- Thousands of Palestinians performed Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque in spite of the harsh and unheard-of Israeli occupation regulations that the city and its surrounding areas are subject to.The Islamic Awaqf Department said that 30 thousand worshipers performed the Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Occupied city of Jerusalem.At the entrances to the Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Israeli occupation forces verified the identities of young men and prevented several of them from entering. They also restricted the flow of thousands of worshipers from the West Bank into the mosque for Friday prayer, the department said.