India Warns Citizens From Travelling To Iran, Israel Due To Tension

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, April 12 (KUNA) -- The Indian government on Friday advised its citizens not to travel to Iran or Israel until further notice in view of the prevailing situation in the region.

In a statement, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs advised all Indians to avoid travelling to Iran or Israel and asked those residing in these countries to register with the embassies and observe utmost precautions.

"In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice. All those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel are requested to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves," the statement said.

"They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum," it added.

The advisory came in the backdrop of a possible imminent attack on Israel by Iran in retaliation to the recent attack on its consulate in Damascus and killing several Iranian military officials. (end)

