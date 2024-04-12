Germany Eyes Seriously Possible Escalation Between Iran, Israel -- Chancellor

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, April 12 (KUNA) -- The German Government takes seriously possible escalation between Iran and Israel, said Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday.

Scholz, speaking at a news conference with the visiting Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, said, "We are seriously considering the events given the prospected Iranian activities."

The chancellor indicated that he exerted efforts, over the past days, with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, so that the high tension between Tehran and Tel Aviv would not develop into direct military actions.

Scholz indicated that this issue would be part of discussions he would hold with Chinese officials during his planned visit to Beijing next Sunday.

Iranian officials have threatened to retaliate for a recent Israeli air strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, where several ranking Iranian officers were killed.

Iran has said that the consulate premises are a sovereign Iranian territory, in line with standard international norms.

Media have reported that intensive contacts have been held behind the curtains to spare the already explosive Middle East a major confrontation between Iran and Israel that would add to the spilling of blood. (end)

