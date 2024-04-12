(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Encryption Management Solution Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global encryption management solution market is expected to reach an estimated $42.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing cases of cyber threats and data breaches and growing adoption of cloud services. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, healthcare, government, retail, and IT & telecom markets.

The study includes a forecast for the global encryption management solution by type, application, and region.

Encryption Management Solution Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:



Disk Encryption

Folder Encryption

Cloud Encryption Communication Encryption

Encryption Management Solution Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:



BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Retail

IT & Telecom Others

Encryption Management Solution Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

List of Encryption Management Solution Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies encryption management solution companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the encryption management solution companies profiled in this report include:



Check Point Software Technologies

Cisco Systems

IBM

Microsoft Oracle

Encryption Management Solution Market Insights



Disk encryption is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its most widely used encryption technology to protect data on laptop, desktop and other devices.

Within this market, BFSI is expected to witness the highest growth due to significant use of encryption management solution in this sector to protect large amount of sensitive data like customer information and financial data. North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Features of the Global Encryption Management Solution Market



Market Size Estimates: Encryption management solution market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Encryption management solution market size by type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Encryption management solution market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, applications, and regions for the encryption management solution market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the encryption management solution market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

