Johnson In Talks With White House On Ukraine Aid

House Speaker Mike Johnson is negotiating with the White House as he prepares for the treacherous task of advancing wartime funding for Ukraine and Israel through the House.

House Republican Leader Steve Scalise told this to reporters on Thursday, Ukrinform reports, citing AP .

Scalise said that Johnson had been talking with White House officials about a package that would deviate from the Senate's $95 billion foreign security package and include several Republican demands.

It comes after Johnson has delayed for months on advancing aid that would provide desperately needed ammunition and weaponry for Kyiv, trying to find the right time to advance a package that will be a painful political lift.

"There's been no agreement reached," Scalise said. "Obviously there would have to an agreement reached not just with the White House, but with our own members."

Johnson earlier said he expects to move a package including aid for Ukraine with "some important innovations" when the House returns from recess.

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images