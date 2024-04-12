One Killed, Two Injured In Russian Strikes On Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian artillery shelling has killed a 64-year-old man in the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv region, and injured two people in the village of Monachynivka.

The press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, the enemy attacked the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. A 64-year-old man was killed. Earlier, the Russian military fired artillery at the village," the post said.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="prokuratura_kharkiv/15246" data-width="100%"></script>

On April 12, at around 11:15, the invaders shelled the village of Monachynivka with 152 mm artillery. A 72-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman were injured. They refused hospitalization. Doctors treated them on the spot. The shelling also damaged residential buildings.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).