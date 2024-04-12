Sybiha Appointed Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers at a meeting on Friday appointed Andrii Sybiha as Ukraine's first deputy foreign minister.

The government's permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Andrii Ivanovych Sybiha as the first deputy minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine," Melnychuk wrote.

According to him, the government also dismissed Mykola Tochytskyi as Ukraine's deputy foreign minister.

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Ihor Losovskyi as deputy head of the State Service for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience and appointed him as deputy head of the service in charge of digital development, digital transformations and digitalization.

On April 2, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Emine Dzhaparova from the post of first deputy minister of foreign affairs.