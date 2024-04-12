Armenia Continues To Harm Azerbaijan's Biodiversity And Living Nature, MFA

(MENAFN- AzerNews) To date, Armenia continues to harm biodiversity and livingnature in Azerbaijani territories by polluting the transboundaryrivers flowing from its territory to the territory of Azerbaijan,Azernews reports, citing the press service of the ForeignMinistry.

According to the ministry, this information was announced onApril 12 in the Hague Peace Palace in the first official trial ofAzerbaijan's claim under the "Bern Convention on the Protection ofEuropean Living Nature and Natural Habitats" within the frameworkof interstate arbitration.

At the same time, it was brought to attention that as a resultof ecologically irresponsible and illegal construction and miningactivities in forest areas by Armenia, including nature reservesprotected until the illegal occupation of this country in 1991,extensive deforestation, continuous cutting of trees and pollutionactivities related to Azerbaijan put more than 500 species ofwildlife at risk.