Armenia Choses New Venue For Conflict After Its Botch In Garabagh

Elnur Enveroglu

The humiliating defeat in Garabagh made Armenia choose the nextlocation as the target. This time the venue is the Cow Garden inJerusalem.







"Cows' Garden" is known as the Armenian Quarter of the Old Cityof Jerusalem which has been a new place of conflict for Armeniansafter especially the biggest defeat of Armenia in Garabagh. Thus,the country once occupied Azerbaijan's Garabagh and demanded statusquo in Azerbaijan's territories, now sees attempts to change thestatus quo in the Armenian quarter of Jerusalem. As things aregetting much complicated in the Cow Garden, and clashes grow amidtensions in the Middle East, Armenian Foreign Ministry decided toget involved in this matter.

In his statement to local media, Deputy Minister of Armenian FMVahan Kostanyan said that attempts are being made to change thestatus quo of the Armenian quarter in Jerusalem.







It looks like Armenia after its defeat in Garabagh wants tocarry the conflict to Israel amid the war in the Middle East.

Armenian side claims that the issue is getting deeper and thegovernment of Armenia concerns the fate of Armenians the quarter, Armenian government thinks to change the status quo of thequarter in Jerusalem.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia raised this problem bothat international platforms and at meetings with interestedcolleagues, including from Arab countries.

Armenian official emphasized that the MFA has been following thedevelopment of events since the first day of the crisis.

Besides, the escalation and further discussion of this problemat the state level means that Armenia is attempting a seriousconfrontation against Tel Aviv.

Professor at Turkiye's Kojaeli University Irfan Kaya Ülgerdiscussed the issue in his comment to Azernews. He said that thisdispute is much similar to which was between Israelis andPalestinians in the past.

“There is a dispute over the lease of the "Cow Garden", whichconstitutes a quarter of this neighbourhood, to Israel. The lease,which was made by the Armenian Patriarch, has caused a greatreaction among the Armenians living here and they want it to becancelled. Armenians in Jerusalem argue that the purpose of thelease of the Cow Garden is the same as that of the MuslimPalestinian properties,” he said.

Irfan Kaya Ülger added that the Armenian administration islobbying for support from the Arab world on this issue. Thisincident, in its technical nature, shows that the Armeniangovernment is closely following this ongoing dispute outside of itsborder.

Recall that a similar event happened in neighboring Georgia awhile ago. Generally, after the unsuccessful attacks and defeat ofArmenia in Garabagh in 2020, territorial claims and such conflictsbegan to spread widely outside the country. Not only in Garabagh,but also in different regions of the world, Armenia continues theconflict with territorial claims, along with appropriating theterritories of countries.

As can be easily seen in this current dispute, this is atraditional Armenian method that is currently spreading fromGarabagh to the Middle East and further afield.