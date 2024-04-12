Spain, Norway Pms Say Ready To Recognize Palestine's State

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, April 12 (KUNA) -- Spain and Norway's Prime Ministers affirmed Friday that they get prepared to recognize Palestine's state.

Speaking in a joint news conference following a meeting on the situation in Gaza and the Middle East region, Norway's Premier Jonas Gahr Store and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez stressed that they would back the recognition of Palestine's state as a UN full membership.

Store underlined the necessity of an immediate ceasefire, releasing hostages and facilitating Spanish aid, referring that both Spain and Norway are coordinating together in this regard.

Meanwhile, Sanchez said that the situation in Gaza is catastrophic and that it is not allowed to kill further innocent civilians.

He also warned against the spread of conflict to other parts in the Middle East region, affirming the need of an immediate ceasefire and allowing humanitarian institutions to work without any threats.

The two-state solution is the only way for security, safety and justice in the region, he said, affirming that it's time to recognize Palestine's state.

Sanchez renewed his call for holding an international peace conference as soon as possible to achieve peace in the region.

Spain will never spare efforts for peace and security in the Middle East region, he noted.

The Spanish premier is making a European trip, which started in Poland, to mobilize support to recognize Palestine's state. (end)

