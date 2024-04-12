Petco Promotes Benjamin Thiele-Long To CCO

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN DIEGO -

Petco has promoted corporate comms VP Benjamin Thiele-Long to chief ESG and communications officer.



In his new role, Thiele-Long oversees Petco's corporate communications function, and leads the company's ESG strategy. He also oversees Petco's DEI partnerships strategy and is an active member and executive sponsor of the company's LGBTQIA+ at Petco employee resource group.



Thiele-Long has been with Petco for just over two years. He most recently served as VP of corporate communications & diversity community management. He joined the company in 2022 as director of executive and business communications.



Before that, Thiele-Long worked in agencies including Ketchum, where he was a managing director of financial communications, and Cognito, where he led West Coast operations. He started his career in law in the UK.



He succeeds CCO David Hallisley.



“Petco is an incredible iconic brand and I'm honored to be taking the helm in both shaping the future of how we connect with and support our people, customers and communities, but also sharing the powerful stories we have to tell with the greatest impact possible,” Thiele-Long said.



