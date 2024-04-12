CSW Industrials Increases Quarterly Dividend By 10.5% To $0.21 Per Share

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CSW Industrials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSWI) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents an increase of $0.02 per share, or approximately 10.5%, as compared to the declared dividend in the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on May 10, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 26, 2024.
“We are pleased to announce another increase in our quarterly dividend, reflecting our strong balance sheet, cash flows and profitability. Over the past five years, we have returned $143 million in cash to our shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, while delivering impressive growth, both organically and through acquisitions,” said Joseph B. Armes, CSW Industrials Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.
| Dividend Amount:
| $0.21
| Record Date:
| April 26, 2024
| Payable Date:
| May 10, 2024
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. CSWI provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail. For more information, please visit
Investor Relations
Alexa Huerta
Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer
214-489-7113
...
