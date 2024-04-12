Lucky Ali Took 10 Hours To Record 'Tu Hai Kahaan' Till He Achieved 'Perfection'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Singer Lucky Ali shared about the emotions and experiences that influenced the song 'Tu Hai Kahaan's creation, saying they took almost 10 hours to record the song to perfection.

Lucky's latest collaboration with The Local Train on 'Tu Hai Kahaan' from the film 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' offers a glimpse into the artist's profound connection with music and emotion.

Known for his songs like 'Gori Teri Aankhen', 'Oh Sanam', Lucky shared: " 'Tu Hai Kahaan' is deeply rooted in personal experiences of longing and reminiscence. It reflects on moments of nostalgia and the bittersweet emotions that come with it. When I first heard the scratch, I connected with it and knew that I wanted to sing it."

"So, the producers set up the recording in Bangalore, where I stay. We took almost 10 hours to record the song to perfection. We wanted to get it just right. We tried out various permutations and combinations. It was a very fulfilling process. I think that's evident from the love that the track is finding," he said.

Talking about the inspiration, Lucky commented: "Collaborating with The Local Train was a natural fit as their musical style resonates with mine. Their energy and passion complemented the essence of 'Tu Hai Kahaan'. They are young, passionate and driven boys."

"It's a collaborative process that involves mutual respect for each other's style and vision. I'm usually busy touring the country on live gigs, so if it's recording a film song, I am quite selective and take my time to absorb it," he added.

The movie 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy in the lead.

It will be released in cinemas on April 19.