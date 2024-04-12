(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 12 April 2024 at 15:00
Digitalist Group: Change in 2024 financial information publication date
Digitalist Group Plc changes the publication date of the Q1 business review.
The Q1 business review will be published as follows: 25 April 2024 (previously 26 April 2024).
