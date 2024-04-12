Compass Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations At The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation 2024 Annual Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases, today announced poster presentations on CTX-009, the Company's bispecific DLL4/VEGF-A antibody, at the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation (CCF) 2024 Annual Conference to be held at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah from April 17–19, 2024.



Presentation Details:

Poster Title: Introduction of CTX-009 and COMPANION-002 Study

Authors: Katie Kelley, Scott Paulson, Mitesh Borad, Lipika Goyal, Nilofer Azad, Minori Rosales & Milind Javle

Poster Title: Survey of CTX-009 Patient Selection Hypotheses Using Real World Biliary Tract Cancer Data

Authors: Minori Rosales, Thomas Schuetz, Anna Gifford, Nicole Gampp, Alberto Visintin, Rachael Duffy, Diana Albu, Patricia Gonzalez, Kelly Ocasio, Karin Herrera, Kris F. Sachsenmeier

A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the News & Events section under“Presentations” of the Company's website at once the presentation has concluded.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. Compass's scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system, and tumor growth. The company pipeline of novel product candidates is designed to target multiple critical biological pathways required for an effective anti-tumor response. These include modulation of the microvasculature via angiogenesis-targeted agents, induction of a potent immune response via activators on effector cells in the tumor microenvironment, and alleviation of immunosuppressive mechanisms used by tumors to evade immune surveillance. Compass plans to advance its product candidates through clinical development as both standalone therapies and in combination with proprietary pipeline antibodies based on supportive clinical and nonclinical data. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the Compass Therapeutics website at Text>

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to Compass's financial position to continue advancing its product candidates, expectations about cash runway, business and development plans, and statements regarding Compass's product candidates, including their development and clinical trial milestones such as the expected trial design, timing of enrollment, patient dosing and data readouts, regulatory plans with respect to Compass's product candidates and the therapeutic potential thereof. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, Compass's ability to raise the additional funding it will need to continue to pursue its business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing product candidates and operating as a development stage company, Compass's ability to identify additional product candidates for development, Compass's ability to develop, complete clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates, competition in the industry in which Compass operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Compass assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents Compass files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at .gov, including without limitation Compass's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the SEC.

