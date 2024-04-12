Aeries Technology, Inc. Announces $5 Million PIPE

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (“Aeries” or“the Company”) (Nasdaq: AERT), a global professional services and consulting partner, today announced that it has entered into a Subscription Agreement totaling $5 million at a purchase price of $2.21 per share in a private placement.

Sudhir Panikassery, Aeries CEO, said:“This $5 million investment in Aeries is in important step for our growth strategy. We are grateful for the commitment and support we have received from our new PIPE investor. We look forward to welcoming this investor and working with this investor on the exciting next phase of Aeries' growth story.”

Norton Rose Fulbright represented Aeries Technology in this transaction.

