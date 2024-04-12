Genius Group Launches Genius City Singapore: Company’S 1St Sovereign AI Education Ecosystem

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the“Company”), a leading AI-powered education group, today announced the launch of Singapore Genius City, the Company's first Sovereign AI Education Ecosystem delivering end-to-end AI Education and Acceleration courses to students, entrepreneurs, businesses and institutions.



Genius Group will host its AI launch event and AI courses in Singapore's Central Business District at Genius Central Singapore, a combined event venue, classroom, co-working space, bar and cafe based in China Square. Courses are also available online via the Company's Edtech Platform GeniusU, with all students building their personalized teams of AI Avatars and AI Assistants with Genius Team AI.

Roger Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group said“Singapore has been a role model for cities seeking to build AI competitiveness, with the publication of its National AI Strategy 2.0, the launch of the AI Trailblazers Initiative with Google creating over 100 AI projects, the announcement of its S$1 billion funding for AI investments and its commitment to triple the AI talent pool all taking place in the last nine months.”

“We're excited to be a part of this education-based focus on AI. Our Genius City Singapore launch this April is being followed in May with the launch of Genius City Dubai and Genius City Abu Dhabi. With the continued acceleration of AI and the demand for AI programs, we have also accelerated our own timelines. We are launching our Genius City Model and City Leader positions at our upcoming GeniusU Partner Conference on 24th April and we look forward to announcing the next ten Genius Cities to be launched in 2024 in the coming months.”

The Company's Genius City model is a 'high tech, high touch' education-centered model, aimed at upskilling students, entrepreneurs, businesses and government institutions with the latest AI tools and exponential technologies to equip them for the future of work. Genius City Singapore is launching with the following four stage roadmap launching over the coming twelve months:

Foundation / PREP: In the next two months the Genius City team, based at Genius Central Singapore, is forming partnerships with local government, education and industry groups. In Singapore this includes the education organizations delivering AI courses as part of the Governments SkillsFuture Fund. The Singapore Government's 2024 Budget includes the SkillsFuture Mid-Career Training Allowance for Singaporeans aged 40 and above to reskill for the future of work, including with AI skills. Skillsfuture funds citizens with a monthly training allowance equal to their average income, up to S$3,000 per citizen.

Phase One / SEED: From June 2024, Genius City Singapore is launching a series of AI events including the ExO Executive Program for 100 business leaders to learn the fundamentals of building an Exponential Organization. This program is in partnership with OpenExO, which recently announced the signing of a merger with Genius Group. In addition, AI Workshops are being held for students and entrepreneurs, with free AI courses from Nvidia, Google and Microsoft facilitated at Genius Central Singapore.

Phase Two / LAUNCH: In September 2024, Genius City Singapore will be launching the AI Summit, ExO AI Accelerator and AI Certification Programs, together with corporate AI sprints for companies seeking to build entrepreneurial and AI skills throughout their organization. The Genius Awards will also be launched in Singapore to highlight the students, entrepreneurs, businesses and government departments that are the best examples of integrating human intelligence with artificial intelligence.

Phase Three / SCALE: In 2025, Genius City Singapore will launch its full suite of AI Peer Intelligence tools and Sovereign AI Cloud, for the growing ecosystem of AI enabled leaders and organizations to manage their data and share their expertise. These will be delivered initially to the early adopters, in partnership with FatBrain AI, the AI SaaS and Solutions company that recently joined Genius Group.

This launch in Singapore is the first of the Company's Genius Cities. Genius Group has an ambition of launching 100 Genius Cities in the next five years, with a target to educate and impact one million students, entrepreneurs and enterprises within each city.

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a leading AI-powered education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed. Through its learning platform, GeniusU, the Genius Group has a member base of 5.4 million users in 200 countries, ranging from early age to 100.

