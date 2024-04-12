(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (the“Company” or“Ekso Bionics”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced that the Pricing, Data Analysis, and Coding (“PDAC”) contractor for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (“CMS”) has determined a final payment level of $91,031.93 for Medicare reimbursement of the Ekso Indego Personal, which took effect on April 1, 2024.



As previously announced, CMS approved use of Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System Code K1007 to bill Medicare for the Ekso Indego Personal. This code can also be used by other public health insurance programs as well as private payers.

Ekso Bionics will work with inpatient and outpatient clinics across the country to qualify individuals with spinal cord injuries who can potentially benefit from the Ekso Indego Personal. Ekso Bionics' expansive clinical and rehabilitation customer base, which includes more than 260 clinics across North America, have the skilled therapists and clinicians to train individuals over the course of several sessions to maximize clinical outcomes. Ekso Bionics has worked with many of these facilities by offering clinical demonstrations, where interested individuals can trial the Ekso Indego Personal.

“There are clinically demonstrated advantages for individuals with SCI who train with Ekso's Indego Personal device in post-acute care that help improve their quality of life,” said Jenna Tosto-Mancuso, PT, DPT, NCS, Clinical Manager, Division of Rehabilitation Innovation at Mount Sinai.“As patients can now benefit from reimbursement, those covered by CMS will gain improved access to this life changing device, which has the ability to accelerate their recovery outside of in-clinic or hospital rehabilitation and allow for better mobility in everyday life, which has associated mental health benefits.”

Ekso Indego Personal is a modular, lightweight and easily portable exoskeleton that is safe for use in most home and community environments. The device contains an advanced gait mode where the individual can reach faster walking speeds, granting them a new level of independence.

About Ekso Bionics®

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the Company continues to build upon its industry-leading expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only known exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“EKSO.” For more information, visit: or follow @EksoBionics on X.

