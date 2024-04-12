ADAMANT Messenger’S ADM Coin Reaches ATH Liquidity Following Listings On 12 Exchanges

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) New York City, New York, 12th April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , In a significant development for ADAMANT Messenger, its native digital currency, ADM, has achieved an all-time high (ATH) in liquidity. This remarkable milestone comes on the heels of the ADM coin being listed on 12 different cryptocurrency exchanges , a move that has evidently broadened its market reach and bolstered investor confidence.

ADAMANT Messenger , known for its staunch commitment to privacy and security in the digital communication sphere, has been gaining traction among users who prioritize encryption and anonymity in their online interactions. The platform's utilization of blockchain technology not only ensures secure messaging but also facilitates the seamless transfer of cryptocurrencies within the chat interface, adding a layer of utility that extends beyond traditional messaging apps.







The broad range of exchanges that now list ADM - each with its own set of users and geographical reach - has played a crucial role in this achievement. This strategic move has exposed the ADM coin to various market dynamics, investor profiles, and trading volumes, contributing to its overall liquidity and market capitalization growth.

The ATH liquidity of ADM is not just a win for ADAMANT Messenger but also a positive signal for the broader cryptocurrency market, which thrives on diversity, innovation, and the expansion of use cases beyond mere speculation. It highlights how integrated platforms that offer real-world utility and prioritize user security can gain traction and achieve significant milestones. As ADAMANT Messenger continues to evolve and expand its features , the future looks promising

for its ADM coin.

Here is a summary of ADM:

ADM is a dPoS utility coin used for message and data transfers. Message fees cover decentralized ADAMANT Messenger infrastructure. ADM is fast with 5 seconds block time. Built-in crypto exchanger offers ADM swaps for other cryptocurrencies in Messenger apps. Anyone can set up a network delegate and forge ADM or run a forging pool to share rewards among voters.

Apps tell more than words - visit #adm-apps and try the ADAMANT blockchain messenger and cryptocurrency wallet yourself.

ADAMANT's highlights:



● One second to create an account

● Anonymous and secure messaging

● Convenient wallet to store and send cryptocurrency

● No censorship

● Unable to block

● Access an account on different devices

● Apps for Web, Tor, iOS, Android, Windows, Linux

● Open-source

● AI chatbot Adelina

Website: