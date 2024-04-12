Proof Of Security Summit 2024 Dubai By Solidityscan

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai, UAE, 12th April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The impressive success of the 1st Edition of the Proof of Security Summit 2023 – India, held during India Blockchain Week, continues its journey. Following a decisive lineup of speakers including Irene Wu (Head of Strategy, LayerZero Labs), Mudit Gupta (CISO, Polygon), and Anish Mohammed (Founder, Panther Protocol), and over 300 attendees, the summit established itself as a leading voice in Web3 Security.







The Proof of Security Summit 2024 sets its sights on Dubai, the dynamic city synonymous with innovation. This vibrant stage will be the platform for the 2nd edition of the Summit in 2024, featuring SolidityScan, a leading smart contract tool scanner. CredShields, established back in 2021, is one of the pioneers leading the blockchain security space. With having raised over $1.8M in funding, CredShields aims to enable automated security across Web3 projects at affordable costs.

Proof of Security Summit 2024 Dubai promises to be an occasion brimming with state-of-the-art advancements and security solutions for the Web3 world. This year's edition strategically places the agenda on“Compliance Security Tokenization”. The summit aims to explore this unique and less-discussed narrative within Web3, delving into the complexities of real-world asset tokenization and compliance for a more robust Web3 development landscape. By unravelling the broader picture of Web3 Security and its connection to these elements, particularly the security considerations for various token tools, the summit seeks to lay the foundation for a secure and thriving Web3 industry.

Attendees can expect to:

Explore Compliance and Tokenization: Join prominent professionals to explore the intriguing world of Compliance and Tokenization. Learn about real-world asset tokenization and its significance in creating a safe and strong Web3 future.

Master Smart Contract Security: Dive deep into the world of code security scans, including both free scanners and advanced tools, to identify vulnerabilities before deployment. Ensure your projects are compliant and secure from the ground up.



Learn from the Best: Industry experts will be on hand to demystify scanning tools like SolidityScan, a popular DeFi scanner and contract reader. Gain the knowledge you need to confidently navigate the complexities of compliant Web3 development. Network with Web3 Leaders: Mingle with leading figures shaping the future of Web3. This is your chance to connect with industry veterans, thought leaders, and the upcoming speaker lineup. Gain invaluable insights on security, compliance, and tokenization, and the future of this dynamic field.

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a groundbreaking event shaping the future of secure Web3!

