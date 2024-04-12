Co-Founder And President Of DDN Paul Bloch To Explore AI Data Management Strategies At The Global AI Show

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai, UAE, 12th April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The Global AI Show is pleased to announce the participation of esteemed speaker Paul Bloch, Co-founder and President of DDN, who will be sharing his valuable insights at the event on April 17. With a proven track record in AI Data Management and Storage , Bloch brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the discussion on the advancements and applications of artificial intelligence.







Paul Bloch co-founded DDN and brings over twenty-five years of experience in starting, growing and successfully managing technology businesses, including serving as the President of DDN, Personal Writer, Inc., and MegaDrive Systems, Inc.

During his session at the Global AI Show, Bloch will cover the significant benefits of using the right storage solutions to optimize GPU-enabled accelerated computing. He will discuss the layers required to engineer an AI stack primed for efficiency, reliability, and performance at any scale. From architectural optimization to full-stack software applications and AI framework integrations, Bloch will deliver insights into implementing AI data centers and cloud strategies with peak benefits.

“Generative AI is the future and models will continue to grow, so storing, securing and delivering data is fundamental to delivering on the promise of AI”, said Paul Bloch.

The Global AI Show, taking place at the Grand Hyatt Dubai on April 16 and 17, will be a transformative event where pioneering minds from across the globe converge to illuminate the boundless potential of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Attendees will get the opportunity to gather under one roof with industry leaders and experts who are at the forefront of innovation across industries such as healthcare, finance, retail, oil and gas.

Seize the chance to experience Paul Bloch's presentation on AI Data Management Strategies at the Global AI Show.

About DNN

DDN is a leading global provider of data storage and data management solutions at scale. The company accelerates AI and High-Performance Computing workflows and applications in data centers, private and public clouds, and at the edge. Thanks to their innovative technology, over 11,000 customers realize significant efficiencies in their GPU and CPU compute farms, substantially reducing their data center power consumption and footprint. Utilizing highly optimized flash technology and AI-enabled software, DDN's products power some of the largest and most demanding customers in the world in fields such as autonomous driving, AI chatbots, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, energy, government, public sector, and research institutions, as well as generative AI and data analytics applications.

About VAP Group

VAP Group, an industry leader with over a decade of expertise in Web3 and Blockchain solutions, continues to revolutionize the landscape of digital innovation. Established in 2013, VAP Group has consistently delivered premium services including public relations, advertising, recruitment, content development, media, and management. Led by Mr. Vishal Parmar, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, VAP Group stands at the forefront of innovation, shaping the future of blockchain technology. Under his mentorship, the company has focused on pioneering strategies in PR marketing, influencer marketing, bounty campaigns, conferences, and campaigns, setting new benchmarks in the industry. What truly sets VAP Group apart is its dedication to creativity, uniqueness, and holistic solutions. By adopting an innovative and forward-thinking approach, VAP Group has distinguished itself as a beacon of innovation amidst the competitive landscape of blockchain consultancy.

VAP Group is the organizer of Global Blockchain Show and Global AI Show, extraordinary platforms poised to redefine the landscape of blockchain and AI technology respectively, offering dynamic gatherings where the brightest minds converge to unlock the potential of these transformative technologies.

