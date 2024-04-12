Relief To Kashmiri Migrant Voters ECI Removes Form-M Requirement

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a major decision to facilitate voting by Kashmiri migrants in the ongoing general elections 2024, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has abolished the cumbersome procedure of filling form-M for the displaced people from valley who are residing in Jammu and Udhampur.
Additionally, for the migrants residing outside Jammu and Udhampur (who will continue to submit Form M), ECI has authorized the self-attestation of the certificate appended with Form-M, thus removing the hassle of getting this certificate attested by the gazetted officer. The decision was taken by the Commission after a meeting today chaired by chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.ADVERTISEMENT
“Various representations were received from several Kashmiri Migrant groups projecting the difficulties they face in filling of Form-M every election which brings a lot of hassle to them in exercising their right to franchise,” the poll- body said. The Form-M procedure subjected these voters to additional bureaucratic hurdles compared to other voters and also the process of filling out the Form-M was complex and cumbersome, requiring specific documentation, proof of migration status and attestation by a gazetted officer.
As per ECI, the chief electoral officer, Jammu and Kashmir also submitted his comments to the Commission on April 9, 2024 with due consultation and in full agreement with the political parties.
The Commission after taking into consideration the representations received from several Kashmiri migrant groups regarding the scheme, feedback from the political parties and comments of the chief electoral officer, UT of Jammu and Kashmir, notified the scheme for Kashmiri migrants to vote in person at transitory camps and voting by means of postal ballot pertaining to the ongoing general election to Lok Sabha, 2024. Read Also Nomination Process For Anantnag- Rajouri Lok Sabha Seat Begins Battleground Udhampur: 'Battle of Young Turks Vs Old Guards'
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN12042024000215011059ID1108087582
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.