Armenia Appoints Military Attaché To Its Embassy In UK

The Armenian government has appointed a military attaché to theembassy of Armenia in the UK.

Azernews reports, citing the Armenian media that the respectivedecision was adopted during Friday's Cabinet session of thegovernment.

Further to the information, the rationale for this decisionstates that security cooperation between Armenia and the UK isdeveloping, and includes as well command training conducted by UKofficers, participation in international peacekeeping forces, aswell as military and politico-military consultations that are heldevery year.

"This collaboration is carried out on the basis of a memorandumsigned in 2004," the source says.

Recall that yesterday India announced that it appointed itsmilitary attaché to Yerevan for the first time. This comes afterIndia's support of weapons and ammunition to Yerevan amidalready-solved conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Moreover, India has already agreed with Armenia on the supply ofPinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers, Akash short-rangeantiaircraft missile system, and several other Indian-madeweapons.

Azerbaijani Government thinks that this further aggravates thealready-tense situation in the South Caucasus as well as hamperingthe peace process in the region.