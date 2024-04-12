Smart Environment And Green Technologies International Conference Held At Azerbaijani University

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An international conference on "Smart environment and greentechnologies" is being held at Odlar Yurdu University.

The Dendrology Institute of the Ministry of Science andEducation informed that more than 40 local and foreign scientistsfrom 20 countries are in the scientific committee of theconference. "H" indices of scientists participating in the programcommittee of the conference are between 50-150. An agreement wasreached with the international publishing house "Springer" for theindexing of conference articles in high-ranking databases ("Scopus"and WoS).

The event is intended to highlight collective commitments tosolving important global challenges. This conference is a uniqueplatform to discover the synergy between "smart" environmentalsolutions and advanced green technologies.

The discussions and ideas generated during the internationalconference are of great importance in terms of their potential tosolve pressing global problems such as climate change, resourcedepletion and pollution. The knowledge and ideas shared at theconference will play a key role in shaping a future based ongreener and smarter technologies.

Conference Ministry of Digital Development and Transport,Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Turkish Republic ofNorthern Cyprus, Middle East University, National Aerospace Agency,Institute of Management Systems of the Ministry of Science andEducation, Institute of Information Technology, University ofAlberta, Canada, Institute of Systems Research, Polish Academy ofSciences, Dendrology It was organized with the support of theInstitute and ANAS.