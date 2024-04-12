World Bank Upbeat On Growth Of Non-Energy Sector In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Elnur Enveroglu

Growth in the non-energy sector in Azerbaijan is expected torise to 4 percent in 2024. This is primarily due to the activeexpansion of the construction sector.

Azernews reports that this is stated in the World Bank's Aprilreport entitled "Unlocking the power of the private sector" onEuropean and Central Asian economies.

The report noted that public sector investment in constructionaffects growth. Growth rates in other areas are expected to bemaintained.

In addition, the World Bank predicts economic growth inAzerbaijan at the level of 2.3 percent in 2024 and 2.4 percent in2025 and 2026.

Azerbaijan aims to boost and sustain growth to achieve thecountry's long-run objectives, as highlighted in the“Socio-Economic Development Strategy (SEDS) for 2022-26”. The SEDStargets an annual GDP growth rate of 3-4 percent over themedium-term, with close to 5 percent GDP growth targeted in thenon-oil and gas sector.

The growth objectives need to contend with structural headwindsthat dampen long run growth prospects. The critical headwinds arein the form of declining oil and gas reserves, declining populationgrowth, and an ageing population. This was told by StefanieStallmeister, the World Bank Country Manager for Azerbaijan in aninterview with Azernews.

"Azerbaijan will need a fundamentally new growth model driven bya dynamic private sector. Economic growth will need to be driven bya dynamic non-oil/gas private sector that will be more productivethan the current state-owned enterprises present in several sectorsof the economy and more integrated into the global economy.

Azerbaijan's long-run growth will also be shaped by an evolvingglobal environment. The world is more uncertain than ever, policymakers face the challenges of falling potentialgrowth and increased global inflation, persistent strains in globalvalue chains, facing the changing nature of work, and the energytransition. Azerbaijan must carefully navigate these trends, beingwell prepared for the risks and on the lookout for emergingopportunities," she added.