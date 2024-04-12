Ireland Has Already Transferred Over 235 Tons Of Power Equipment To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian energy sector has received more than 235 tons of energy equipment from Irish partners.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Deputy Energy Minister of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk during a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ireland to Ukraine Theresa Healy, the Energy Ministry said on Facebook .

"We are grateful to Ireland for its assistance in the fight against the Russian aggressor and support of the Ukrainian energy sector. Since March 2022, Ukraine has received 16 cargoes with energy equipment weighing more than 235 tons, including an autotransformer, generators, gas equipment and other necessary equipment from Irish partners," Hrynchuk said.

The Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine noted that Ukraine also appreciates Ireland's participation in the implementation of the President's Peace Formula and effective cooperation within the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Working Group.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the needs of the Ukrainian energy sector to recover from the Russian attacks; cooperation in decentralization of generation; and Ireland's support for Ukraine's European integration.

As reported, since March 2022, Ukraine has received a total of 954 shipments of humanitarian equipment for the energy sector weighing more than 12,700 tons.

Photo: Ministry of Energy