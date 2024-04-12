More Than 270 Civilians Were Injured By Explosive Devices In Kharkiv Region, Almost Quarter Of Them Fatally

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 274 civilians have been blown up by explosive devices in the Kharkiv region, and in 73 cases it has resulted in death.

This is reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA) , Ukrinform reports.

"The mined land in the Kharkiv region remains one of the main factors that negatively affects the restoration and development of almost all areas. Therefore, we must implement atypical methods and find innovative solutions now. The SES and police demining units are working to the limit. Among the civilian population... there were 274 cases of explosions , 73 of which were fatal," informed Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, during a meeting of the Regional Office for International Cooperation.

RMA noted that the event was attended by the leadership of the regional council and city council, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Oleksii Kuleba, international organizations and other participants. In particular, they discussed the activities of the Partnership for a Strong Ukraine Foundation. This is a joint donor program of the Government of Ukraine and seven partner countries that implement projects in communities and at the national level. The countries involved are the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Switzerland, Canada, Finland, and the Netherlands.

The Foundation has transferred more than 350 pieces of special equipment to the Interregional Center for Humanitarian Demining and Rapid Response of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and provided 4,500 consumables for the destruction of explosive devices. Currently, 8 remote robots are in the process of being delivered, which can also be used for demining. In addition, we helped to equip civil defense shelters in Kharkiv, Izyum and Shevchenkove.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 1,500 sappers and 20 special vehicles are needed to accelerate the pace of demining in Kharkiv region . More than 570,000 hectares of agricultural land, 343 km of national roads, 3,040 km of local roads, 800 km of Ukrzaliznytsia infrastructure, and 1,014 km of railroad tracks need to be demined in the region.

