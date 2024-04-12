Ocugen To Participate In Fireside Chat At The Emerging Growth Virtual Healthcare Equity Conference, Presented By Noble Capital Markets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MALVERN, Pa., April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (“Ocugen” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, and vaccines, today announced that Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder will participate in a fireside chat during the Emerging Growth Virtual Healthcare Equity Conference, presented by Noble Capital Markets, taking place from April 17 – 18, 2024.



Details of the fireside chat are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Time: 10 a.m. ET

Location: Presentation Track 1

Webcast: Available in the Events section of Ocugen website

During the fireside chat and one-on-one sessions, Dr. Musunuri will showcase the Company's recent business and clinical development progress including FDA clearance to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial for OCU400-a modifier gene therapy for patients battling retinitis pigmentosa (RP). OCU400 is the first gene therapy to enter a late-stage trial with a broad RP indication.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Events section of the Company's website and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available on Channelchek -the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the event.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patient's lives through courageous innovation-forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding qualitative assessments of available data, potential benefits, expectations for ongoing clinical trials, anticipated regulatory filings and anticipated development timelines, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as“predicts,”“believes,”“potential,”“proposed,”“continue,”“estimates,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“plans,”“intends,”“may,”“could,”“might,”“will,”“should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations, including, but not limited to, the risks that preliminary, interim and top-line clinical trial results may not be indicative of, and may differ from, final clinical data; that unfavorable new clinical trial data may emerge in ongoing clinical trials or through further analyses of existing clinical trial data; that earlier non-clinical and clinical data and testing of may not be predictive of the results or success of later clinical trials; and that that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments, including by regulatory authorities. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.



