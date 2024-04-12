Net Asset Value(S)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

NAV ANNOUNCEMENT

12 APRIL 2024

In advance of the proposed allotment of new shares on 15 April 2024, the Board announces that the unaudited NAV as at 12 April 2024 was 61.5p per share.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181