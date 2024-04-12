Young Girl Found Dead At Construction Site In Goa, Police Probing

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, April 12 (IANS) A young girl died in suspicious circumstances at a construction site in Vasco town in South Goa and the matter is being investigated, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police, South, Sunita Sawant, after visiting the site, told media persons that police have started the investigation and summoned workers working there.

"We received information from a hospital at 3 a.m. (Friday), stating a five-and-a-half-year-old girl child was brought and she had passed away. We have started the investigation and the body has been sent for post-mortem probe," the SP said.

According to police, they will be able to ascertain the cause of death only after the post-mortem report is received.