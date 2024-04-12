Israeli Occupation Commits 8 Massacres In Gaza In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, April 12 (Petra)-- According to the most recent statistics released by the Ministry of Health in Gaza, the Israeli occupation forces carried out eight massacres against Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip, with 89 martyrs and 120 injured arriving at hospitals in less than a day.Also in the daily statistical report on the number of martyrs and wounded, the ministry said that many victims of the 189th day of Israeli aggression on Gaza are still under the rubble and in the streets, out of the reach of emergency services and civil defense.It confirmed that since October 7th of last year, the number of Israeli aggression-related deaths has increased to 33,634 martyrs and 76,214 injured.