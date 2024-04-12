Belgium's International Remittance Market Shows Steady Growth, Poised For Future Expansion To 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium International Remittance Market Business and Investment Opportunities - Analysis by Transaction Value & Volume, Inbound and Outbound Transfers to and from Key States, Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. The Belgian international remittance market has demonstrated sustained growth, witnessing a 3.3% increase in the inbound remittance sector, reaching a total of US$ 14.66 billion in 2024. The market is forecasted to continue its growth trajectory at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.4% from 2024 to 2028, projected to achieve US$ 15.48 billion by 2028. Similarly, the outbound remittance market has grown by 3.8% during 2023, signaling a robust uptrend with expectations to scale up to US$ 9.16 billion by the end of the forecast period in 2028.



The comprehensive analysis of Belgium's international remittance landscape reveals significant insights into the sector's current state and future outlook. This includes a nuanced study of transaction values and volumes, average values per transaction, and extensive profiling of consumer demographics. The report segments the market into digital, mobile, and non-digital channels, providing a detailed perspective on each segment's performance and potential.

Consumer Insights

An in-depth examination of consumer profiles within the Belgian remittance market sheds light on the key attributes of senders and beneficiaries, including age groups, income levels, occupations, and the underlying purposes of remittance transactions. This offers valuable understanding for stakeholders regarding who constitutes the primary users of remittance services.

Geographical Dynamics

The report offers a detailed look at the flow dynamics of remittances, mapping the key sending countries to states or regions within Belgium. It not only analyses the transaction values and volumes but also provides insights into the market share held by different transfer channels, elucidating the preferences and behaviors of remittance senders and receivers.

Strategic Opportunities

For businesses and investors operating in or considering entry into the Belgian remittance market, the report's findings present actionable insights. With data-driven analysis, the report underscores potential opportunities and equips market players with the information required to make strategic decisions and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Future Outlook

Armed with market forecasts, businesses and investors can strategically plan for the future growth of Belgium's remittance market. The comprehensive analysis acts as a guide to future trends and growth patterns, aiding in the formulation of informed, data-backed business strategies.

This report identifies Belgium's international remittance market as a uniquely poised sector, characterized by its steady growth and expansive future potential. As the market navigates the evolving financial landscape, the insights within the report are designed to support stakeholders in harnessing the market's full potential and contributing to their sustained success.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $14.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $15.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.4% Regions Covered Belgium



