Mahesh Thakur On Face Blackening In 'Aangan': 'Three Decades Of Acting Can't Prepare You For This'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Mahesh Thakur, who plays Jaidev in the show 'Aangan Aapno Kaa', has opened up about the emotionally draining scene in which his character is humiliated and his face is blackened.

In the latest track of the show, Pallavi (Ayushi Khurana) is at a crossroads when both her households face fraud from Pappi Mehra (Ashwin Kaushal).

While her in-laws' shop is being snatched by Pappi, on the other hand, the cunning businessman traps her father, Jaidev Sharma (portrayed by Mahesh), in a fraudulent land deal. Jaidev sets out to sell land to a couple who spent their life savings to buy it. However, they realise that it belongs to the government, and they end up losing all their money.

Blaming Jaidev for their situation, the couple brings goons to Jaidev's house and humiliates him by blackening his face.

The scene was so emotionally draining that the actor felt anxious the whole day, and even his co-actors in the scene, Pallavi and Akash (Samar Vermani), too felt numb after the shoot.

Talking about the same, Mahesh said: "As an actor with years of experience, I've honed the skill to delve into emotional scenes effectively. However, playing a role that required my face to be blackened was a profoundly unsettling experience."

"I was pretty anxious hours before the shoot of this scene, as even three decades of acting cannot prepare you for such an emotionally draining scene. I couldn't eat properly before the shoot and even a few hours after the scene was shot. It took me some time to come back to my senses," he shared.

The actor further added: "The mere act of shooting this scene sent shivers down my spine, as I contemplated the real-life humiliation such an act would entail -- it's a form of degradation that's indescribable. This scene drifted my thoughts to those who endure other forms of humiliation."

'Aangan Aapno Kaa' airs on Sony SAB.