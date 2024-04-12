Government Has Decided To Allocate Additional UAH 70,000 For Military On Front Line

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to pay an additional one-time remuneration of UAH 70,000 to the military on the front line for every 30 days of combat missions.

According to Ukrinform, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this in his Telegram .

"In pursuance of a joint initiative of the Verkhovna Rada and the government, today an additional payment of UAH 70,000 was established for military personnel and police officers performing combat missions on the first line," the statement reads.

The one-time remuneration will be charged for every 30 days of performing such tasks.

"We will continue to take care of our soldiers who are defending the country and the homes of millions of Ukrainians," Shmyhal emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Verkhovna Rada vote in favor of a resolution obliging the government to decide on an additional payment of a one-time remuneration of UAH 70,000 for the military on the front line for each total of 30 days of combat missions.