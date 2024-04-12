Britain Is Considering Providing Ukraine With Prototype Laser Weapon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Kingdom is considering providing Ukraine with a prototype of the DragonFire laser weapon that can shoot down drones and missiles.

This was stated by Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, Ukrinform reports citing The Telegraph .

During a visit to the Porton Down Defense Laboratory on Thursday, Shapps emphasized the importance of rapid deployment of new weapons technologies.

"Every time there's a delay, there's a cost attached. What I want to do is speed up what would usually be a very lengthy process, possibly up to 10 years, down to a much shorter timeframe and get it deployed, potentially on ships and potentially on land," the minister said.

According to him, the UK plans to adopt the DragonFire laser weapon by 2027. At the same time, the country is considering sending prototypes of this weapon to Ukraine earlier, even if it is not 100% perfect.

This laser weapon was created to destroy drones, but, according to Shapps, the system is powerful enough to hit faster projectiles, such as ballistic missiles.

DragonFire is a directed-energy laser weapon that can hit targets at the speed of light and use an intense beam of light to cut through a target. Firing a laser for 10 seconds is equal to using a conventional heater for one hour, so it is a potentially long-term, low-cost alternative to a missile. The cost of operating a laser usually does not exceed £10 per shot.

As Ukrinform reported, in January it became known that the UK's DragonFire laser directed energy weapon (LDEW) system fired its first powerful shot at air targets during tests at a training ground in the Hebrides.

